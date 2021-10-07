Amazon secures more work visas than any other employer in 2021

Signage outside the Amazon.com Inc. BHM1 Fulfillment Center in Bessemer, Alabama, U.S., on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021. The campaign in Bessemer to unionize Amazon workers has drawn national attention and is widely considered a once-in-a-generation opportunity to breach the defenses of the world’s largest online retailer, which has managed to keep unions out of its U.S. operations for a quarter-century. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

Amazon has been granted more permits for foreign workers this year than any other employer in Ireland.

The retail and technology giant, which employs about 4,000 people in Ireland, received 407 employment permits for non-EEA workers so far in 2021, according to Department of Enterprise data.

That number is more than twice Google’s allocation this year, and more than Facebook, Apple and Microsoft combined. Amazon’s development centre in Dublin’s Burlington Plaza was issued the most permits among its different business units with 241. Amazon web services had 93, data services had 41 and support services had 31.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Amazon’s European headquarters is in Luxembourg, but the company has developed a major presence in Ireland since first establishing an office here in 2004.

It is opening its first fulfillment warehouse in Ireland in Baldonnell, Co Dublin and a second logistics centre next year, employing 500 in total. It announced in July 2020 that it was increasing its Irish workforce in Dublin and Cork by 1,000 to more than 5,000. The company has about 1m employees in total.

The IT sector is one of the biggest users of Ireland’s employment permit system, accounting for 2,961 of the 11,115 permits granted. The healthcare and social work sector employs far more non-EEA workers, however, with 4,252 permits issued in 2021. Agriculture, hospitality and construction are also relatively large users of the employment permit system, but none of those industries received even 1,000 permits this year.

Permits were issued to more Indians – 4,159 – than any other nationality. No other country had more than 1,000 permits issued to its citizens. Brazil, the Philippines, Sudan, South Africa and the United States ranked among the top recipient countries.

Non-EEA citizens require a permit to work legally in Ireland. Often work permits are issued to address critical skills shortages in designated sectors.

IT professionals and engineers tend to fall into this category, although employers must meet the criteria of the labour market needs test to receive a permit.