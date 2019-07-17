Amazon says it will cooperate with EU antitrust regulator probe

US online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday that it would cooperate fully with EU antitrust regulators investigating its use of merchants' data.

The European Commission said the investigation would look into two issues - Amazon's standard contracts with marketplace sellers and the role of data in selecting winners of the "buy box" which allows buyers to add items from a specific retailer into their shopping carts.

