Monday 7 January 2019

Amazon replaces Microsoft as most valuable publicly traded company in U.S.

Amazon (PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Amazon has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the US as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America's pecking order.

The shift occurred on Monday after Amazon's shares rose 3% to close at 1,629.51 dollars and lifted the e-commerce leader's market value to 797 billion dollars (€694.55 billion).

Microsoft's stock edged up by less than 1% to finish at 102.06 dollars, leaving the computer software maker's value at 784 billion dollars (£683.22 billion).

