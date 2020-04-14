Amazon will have to limit its deliveries in France to essential goods like food and medical supplies while it carries out a more thorough assessment of the risk of coronavirus contagion at its warehouses, a French court ruled yesterday.

Some worker unions have been calling for the complete closure of Amazon's activities in France, or at the very least a clampdown, after raising concerns over health standards at its shipping sites, arguing they were too crowded.

The US online retailing giant, which has repeatedly said it adheres to health guidelines, said it disagreed with the ruling, adding it was still evaluating the implications for its French logistics centres.

It said it had brought in temperature checks for workers in France like elsewhere, and distributed face masks and sanitiser gel.

The court said Amazon had not always done enough to ensure safety distances were respected, based on checks by labour inspectors at various sites.

In the ruling, seen by Reuters, judges added the company had not thoroughly assessed the contagion risk of employees passing packages to each other.

Amazon will now have to work with employee representatives to carry out such checks and revise its protocols.

In the meantime, it has 24 hours to curtail any shipments passing through its warehouses, limiting them to groceries, hygiene products and medical items - and faces a penalty of €1m per day for a delay in complying.

Reuters

