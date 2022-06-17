Amazon in US labour court hearing over union moves at Staten Island warehouse

An Amazon worker says a consultant hired to defeat a union campaign at a company warehouse in New York promised to take her workplace concerns to Jeff Bezos – a potential violation of US labour law.

During a National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) hearing, Natalie Monarrez testified that she had a 45-minute conversation in May 2021 with Bradley Moss, a labour consultant who she said introduced himself as an Amazon auditor. Mr Moss asked her to list her concerns and said his boss “had direct ties to Jeff Bezos and would be relaying all of my concerns and issues” to the Amazon founder, Ms Monarrez said.

Ms Monarrez also said it was the first time during her five years at Amazon that management had asked her to describe work-related problems.

US labour law restricts companies from promising new perks to workers if they reject unionisation or implying that their concerns will be fixed if they don’t unionise.

An NLRB judge is considering a complaint brought by the labour board’s general counsel accusing Amazon of interfering with workers’ rights at the Staten Island warehouse where workers recently voted to unionise, and firing an activist for organising at another nearby facility.

The complaint says that last year Amazon illegally coerced employees in numerous ways, including by prohibiting them from distributing union literature and telling staff that organising efforts would fail because the union organisers were “thugs”.

The complaint also says the company asked employees to reveal their workplace grievances and promised to fix them if they rejected unionisation.

The case is one of several involving the Staten Island warehouse currently being pursued.

Amazon has denied wrongdoing. “These allegations are without merit and we look forward to presenting the facts,” a company spokesperson said via email at the start of the hearing.