Amazon has shed more than €200bn in value yet its stock is still rated a ‘buy’ by every analyst 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a pair of goggles once owned by Amelia Earhart, which he carried into space last month

It’s rare to see everyone on Wall Street agree on something, but that’s the case when it comes to Amazon.

Every analyst who rates the stock – all 55 of them – recommends clients buy it,. Active fund managers are even more overweight in Amazon than they were a year ago.

Yet that ubiquitous bullishness is being put to the test as last month’s unexpectedly weak sales forecast complicates the company’s growth narrative. In a summer when Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos blasted into space, Amazon stock has fallen back to Earth.

The shares have tumbled nearly 14pc from a peak in early July, erasing about $253 bn (€216bn) in value, as investors question its prospects on the other side of a pandemic that turbocharged demand for its services.

Shares edged 0.8pc higher yesterday. Earlier this week, the stock closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June, and it is now lower than where it started the year.

“The market rewards growth and it doesn’t look like Amazon has any catalysts for increased spending of its users or picking up more users,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital.

The reported plan to open several big department-store-like locations in the US doesn’t appear to be the news that will turn the stock around.

Amazon’s poor performance stands out among US companies valued at more than $1trn, as well as the market as a whole. Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet all hit records this week, as did the S&P 500 Index.

Facebook is about 5pc below its own record close.

Read More

The e-commerce titan’s disappointing outlook last month came along with revenue that missed first quarter estimates for the first time since 2018. Analysts pared back their expectations in the wake of the report.

For Amazon’s current quarter, the average earnings estimates has dropped about 16.5pc over the past month.

The revenue consensus has fallen by nearly $6.5bn, or 5.5pc, over the same period.

Yet the shares do not yet look technically oversold, said Chris Verrone, partner and head of research at Strategas Research Partners, who thinks more caution is warranted. And the unanimous bullishness toward the stock is itself also a red flag for him.

“This is the time to be a contrarian,” he said. “When every analyst is optimistic it is tough to live up to those expectations. I think we’ll see downside until analysts capitulate and start downgrading.”

The average analyst price target implies gains of about 30pc, by far the highest expected upside among mega-caps.

The stock’s current level “represents an opportunity for sure,” said Dan Forman of MKM Partners.

“The stock is trading at a discount to its one-, two-, and five-year averages” on the basis of enterprise value compared with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, he said.

“That, to me, is very relevant. I think there’s a high probability of stability at these levels.”