Amazon facing law suit over price structures

Amazon.com Inc was sued by the attorney general for Washington DC, who accused the online retail giant of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.

Amazon’s policies governing third-party sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and let the company build monopoly power, attorney general Karl Racine said.

“Amazon is increasing its dominant stronghold on the market and illegally reducing the ability of other platforms to compete for market share,” Mr Racine said on a conference call with reporters announcing the case.

Amazon shares fell 0.8pc to a session low on the news and were little changed at 1:11 pm in New York.

“The DC attorney general has it exactly backwards – sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” a company spokesman said in an email.

“Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”

Amazon said the outcome Mr Racine is seeking in the case would force the company to post higher prices, “oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law”.

The antitrust lawsuit follows a flurry of investigations and lawsuits targeting America’s biggest tech companies.

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google were sued by state and federal officials last year in monopoly cases.

A House investigation accused the two companies along with Amazon and Apple Inc of abusing their dominance in digital markets.

More cases may be on the way. The attorneys general for California and New York and the Federal Trade Commission have been investigating Amazon, while the Justice Department has been probing Apple.

Mr Racine filed the Amazon case on his own, rather than teaming with other states, which is a common practice for attorneys general.

He said he didn’t know whether other states would join and said he hasn’t coordinated with the FTC.

Bloomberg