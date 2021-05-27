Amazon buys up old school royalty of Hollywood in multi-billion bet on streaming

Vikings, which is filmed in Ireland, is among the shows made by MGM

Amazon yesterday announced it was buying MGM, the fabled movie studio – home to, among others, the James Bond franchise – for $8.45bn (€6.9bn), giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.

The privately-held MGM (or Metro Goldwyn Mayer), was founded in 1924, owns the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.

The deal is designed to help Amazon supercharge its Amazon Prime Video service by keeping customers engaged and paying an annual subscription that also guarantees rapid delivery of purchases from its online store.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalogue that we plan to reimagine and develop,” said Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Amazon Prime faces a long list of competitors in the streaming sector – including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. The companies are all increasing their spending to aid international expansion, aiming to capture the pandemic-led shift to binge-watching shows online.

Amazon has also made big bets courting fans of live sports, and has picked up lucrative licences to stream games. Their long-term deal with America’s National Football League costs them about $1bn per year.

The proliferating streaming services are also scrambling to buy up brands that they can expand, and for libraries of older television shows and movies.

Analysts say this is a big motivation for another round of consolidation of media properties after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.

Underscoring the trend, AT&T announced a $43-bn deal last week to spin out its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery – one of the most ambitious deals yet in the streaming era.

“Amazon is trying to become a more prominent player in entertainment, and there’s no better way to do that than by buying one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. “It’s all about content as the streaming war heats up.”

The acquisition is Amazon’s second-biggest buy-up, after the 2017 purchase of US supermarket chain Whole Foods Market for $13.7bn.

Yesterday’s deal can be viewed as a doubling down on a business strategy that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos first articulated in 2016. “When we win a Golden Globe, it helps us sell more shoes,” he said, referring to Amazon’s diverse business divisions.

Reuters