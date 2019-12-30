Alzheimer's treatment to launch global trials

A newly approved Chinese drug for Alzheimer's will start clinical trials in the United States and Europe next year as the country's first novel therapy for the incurable disease seeks global legitimacy.

Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical plans to recruit around 2,046 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's for trials at 200 sites across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific for 18 months, the company's vice president Li Jinhe said yesterday.

The drug, called Oligomannate, was granted conditional approval in China last month. It went on sale in the country yesterday.

Green Valley announced these plans in a press conference in Beijing yesterday, nearly two months after making global headlines for saying it got approval from China's regulator for the first new Alzheimer's drug in 17 years.

