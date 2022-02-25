Aluminium looks set to stay off sanctions list to ensure supplies

The Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick looks set to escape being caught up in the next round of sanctions, as the US Biden administration is holding off for now any action that could disrupt global supplies of aluminium, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The plant employs more than 450 people and refines bauxite shipped from Africa into alumina that is used to manufacture aluminium.

It has been owned by Russian metals giant Rusal since 2007.

Rusal and its parent company En+ were targeted by US sanctions in 2018 but were removed from that list after its billionaire owner Oleg Deripaska divested his majority stake in both entities.

Aluminium prices dropped on world markets on Thursday after the Bloomberg report, having surged in recent days on fears sanctions would lead to scarcity.



White House officials met with industry representatives in recent weeks and told them there was no US intention for now of levying sanctions that would hit Russian aluminium, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, a second round of sanctions being prepared by the EU is set to focus on locking Russian participants out of the EU’s capital markets like the Dublin Stock Exchange, now part of Euronext, where billions of euro of bonds sold by Russian state-linked and private borrowers is listed. A first round of EU sanctions on Wednesday blacklisted Russian politicians.

The next round of sanctions are set to be stricter.

“With this (new) package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key to Russia,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Cormac Little SC, a partner at William Fry in Dublin, said Irish businesses are obliged to keep themselves informed and should screen any counterparty in Russia and Ukraine to avoid potentially doing business with an entity on the sanctions lists.

“Sanctions are legally distinct from anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing rules but it does come down to an obligation to know you customer (KYC) and all businesses have an obligation to stay up to date with the rules, including lists of people and firms subject to sanctions,” he said.

Penalties for breaking sanctions are severe.

“The process is well established, EU law applies but we tend in Ireland to also bring them into national law by means of a Statutory Instrument so that fines and jail sentences apply.”

EU leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two and which has prompted fears of a wider conflict.