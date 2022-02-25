| 9.8°C Dublin

Aluminium looks set to stay off sanctions list to ensure supplies

Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick could avoid sanctions

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Photograph: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg Expand

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Photograph: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Donal O'Donovan

The Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick looks set to escape being caught up in the next round of sanctions, as the US Biden administration is holding off for now any action that could disrupt global supplies of aluminium, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The plant employs more than 450 people and refines bauxite shipped from Africa into alumina that is used to manufacture aluminium.

