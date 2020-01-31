Altria writes down stake in Juul to $4.2bn amid vaping sector scrutiny

Altria made dramatic efforts to distance itself from the legal troubles of Juul, as it wrote down the value of its stake in the vaping company to about a third of what it initially paid.

Altria also said in a statement it had changed the terms of its minority investment in the firm, including stopping all services other than regulatory affairs, and that it had an option to be released from its non-compete obligation in some circumstances.

Altria valued its Juul stake at $4.2bn (€3.8bn) at the end of 2019, after paying $12.8bn 12 months earlier.

For the tobacco company, it is another blow as it attempts to broaden its portfolio beyond cigarettes. Altria's 35pc stake in Juul has become a headache as the e-cigarette market grapples with a slew of vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths. Altria has also been named in lawsuits claiming youth addiction to Juul.

