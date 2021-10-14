| 13.5°C Dublin

Alternative assets: Firm that sells stakes in collectibles raises $15m in funding

Listings include a signed piece of hardwood from the late Kobe Bryant's final game. Photo: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg News Expand

Listings include a signed piece of hardwood from the late Kobe Bryant's final game. Photo: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg News

Kim Bhasin

Rally, a business that lets users buy and sell equity shares in collectible items, is raising funds at a valuation of about $175m (€151m), according to a person familiar with the matter, as alternative assets become increasingly popular investments.

The $15m funding round for parent RSE Markets Inc was led by Wheelhouse, a media and investment company backed by late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Additional investors include NBA star Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures and actor John Stamos.

It brings Rally’s total funding to more than $65m.

Listings include a signed piece of hardwood from the late basketball star Kobe Bryant’s farewell game, an Apple I computer signed by Steve Wozniak and a broadside of the US Declaration of Independence from 1776. 

Investments in collectibles is becoming more popular, with demand rising for sports and pop culture goods. 

