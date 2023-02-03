| 11.4°C Dublin

Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze and competition

Barbara Ortutay

Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4pc and revenue at YouTube declined 8pc year-over-year. That appeared to spook investors, who sent the company's stock lower in after-hours trading.

