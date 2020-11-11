All the cycle ladies: Peloton shares get a Beyonce boost

Star power: Beyonce Knowles is to design a series of Peloton fitness workouts

Peloton Interactive rose yesterday after the fitness technology company announced a multi-year partnership with Beyonce Knowles to produce a series of workouts for its members.

Its shares rose as much as 8.6pc, the most since September 25, after it said it's collaborating with Knowles, the most requested artist by Peloton's global community of more than 3.6 million members, according to a statement.

The partnership will commemorate homecoming season at historically Black colleges and universities and give away two-year digital memberships to students at 10 of the institutions.

Peloton rose after getting pummelled Monday on news of progress toward a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Peloton's shares have benefited this year as Covid-19 lockdown measures globally sent demand surging for its fitness equipment as consumers stayed at home.

The company is now up about 245pc in 2020.

Bloomberg