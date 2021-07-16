Alitalia successor ITA gets ready to fly after long-awaited deal with European Commission

Carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) will replace state-owned Alitalia and start flying in mid-October after Italy reached a long-awaited deal with the European Commission following months of tense talks over the fate of the old, loss-making airline.

Brussels and Rome have held lengthy negotiations over the fate of Alitalia and its successor, demanding that ITA should be independent of the former so as not to be liable for Alitalia's billions of euros in state aid received in recent years.

ITA, which will be fully operational from October 15, said in a statement it will aim to raise initial capital worth €700m to buy assets from the old company and launch its activity.

The decision comes at a time when the airline industry, crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, is seeing demand limping towards a recovery and companies are still keeping many aircraft around the world grounded or flying near-empty

The new airline, which was initially supposed to start operating in April, said it expected revenue just above €3.3bn in 2025. It added it would reach earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €209m and a break-even by the third quarter of 2023.

ITA will buy assets for its aviation business directly from Alitalia and it will bid in a public tender to acquire the carrier's brand, which it sees as "an essential element in carrying out its industrial plan" and was one of the EU requirements for the deal.

However, ITA will inherit only part of Alitalia's flight slots – one of the main sticking points in the negotiations and a key asset for carriers – thus accepting the Commission's demands. It will get 85pc of the old Alitalia slots at Milan's Linate airport and 43pc at Rome's Fiumicino hub.

The European Commission said it would remain in close contact with Rome to ensure that the launch of ITA would be in line with EU state aid rules.