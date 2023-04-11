| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Alibaba enters ChatGPT fray with AI speaker and office chat software

Alibaba headquarters in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Alibaba headquarters in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty

Alibaba headquarters in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty

Alibaba headquarters in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty

Sarah Zheng and Jane Zhang

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will integrate its new artificial intelligence model in Amazon Echo-like smart speakers as well as office chat software, joining the race to offer a competitor to ChatGPT for the Chinese market.

The new AI model will be added to the company's Slack-like DingTalk app as well its smart home appliance provider Tmall Genie, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said when he unveiled the model at the company's tech summit in Beijing on Tuesday.

Most Watched

Privacy