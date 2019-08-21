Aldi and Lidl take bite out of UK’s big four grocers

Sainsbury’s recorded the smallest sales decline among the UK’s big four grocers in the latest 12-week period, showing tentative signs of improvement after nearly two years of under-performance, according to industry data.

Its proposed €7.3bn takeover of Asda was blocked by Britain’s competition regulator in April. Market researcher Kantar said Sainsbury’s sales fell 0.6pc in the 12 weeks to August 11. That compared with falls of 1.6pc, 1.5pc and 2.7pc at Tesco, Asda and Morrisons, as each of the big four lost market share, including to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.

