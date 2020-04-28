AIRLINES should be given public aid to eventually restart routes deemed strategic for economic recovery, according to the European arm of Airports Council International (ACI).

It has also said that Covid-19 passenger protocol measures at airports should be publicly funded because they are about protecting the health of the wider population.

ACI Europe has also urged EU transport ministers ahead of a meeting they're holding today via video conference to ensure there is "full EU co-ordination and alignment" on how current air travel restrictions should be lifted.

"Air connectivity has essentially collapsed and with it not just tourism, but scores of other businesses relying on the physical flow of people and goods, both across the single market and globally," said ACI Europe president Jost Lammers.

"Protecting livelihoods now requires planning for how we can reconnect our communities and that must be fully and effectively co-ordinated at EU level," he added. "We cannot afford to exit this crisis the way we got into it."

EU transport ministers will today discuss measures taken to date to counter the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also how to co-ordinate the relaxation of those measures for the sector in the context of the EU's exit strategy.

The vast majority of current air traffic within Europe is limited to cargo.

Dublin Airport is currently handling between 1.6 million and two million tonnes of cargo every week.

Airlines including Delta, Emirates, United and American Airlines are operating freight-only passenger jets in and out of the capital. Virgin Atlantic also intends to operate freight flights between Dublin, New York and Los Angeles, as well as from Dublin to London.

Mr Lammers said that air connectivity will be restored gradually, "based on the convergence of the epidemiological situations between different countries and regions".

"But there must be alignment as to how such convergence will be assessed and the related implications on travel," he said. "There must also be coherence when it comes to the operational measures that both airports and airlines will need to comply with. This is going to be essential if we want these measures to be not only effective, but also to secure public confidence."

It's likely to be mid to late summer before airlines are flying any kind of meaningful services again.

ACI Europe said that operational measures at airports to deal with the Covid-19 threat must be risk-based, implementable, scalable, cost-effective and temporary.

"They should be publicly financed since protecting health falls within the public remit," it added. "Against that background, there is no doubt that full and effective co-ordination at EU level and with industry will be the single most crucial factor in the restoration of air connectivity."

ACI Europe has predicted that the current crisis has seen the region's airports lose 235 million passengers between March 1 and April 19, while they're expected to lose 1.4 billion this year - a 57pc drop on 2019.

Irish Independent