Airlines pause for breath after Boeing troubles spark turbulent 12 months

When an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi plunged to earth just minutes after take-off on March 10, airlines and regulators started grounding the jets.

The model's manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) software was identified as the source of the flight problems that led to the two crashes (the other was a Lion Air jet that crashed in October 2018). While MCAS was designed to push the Max's nose down if it detected a stall, the flight control system could operate incorrectly, forcing the Max jets into dives.

While Boeing pilots reportedly knew years before that the MCAS system was causing a problem, the firm is said to have hidden MCAS from commercial flight crews until after the first crash. The Max saga is far from over and its repercussions will be felt for years.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has had loose oversight on Boeing's design processes, delegating safety responsibility to the plane maker. Both Boeing and the FAA have defended the structure. The FAA now plans to launch a new unit that will oversee aircraft certification, although the watchdog claims it is a plan that was put in train two years ago.

The Max failure has intensified political focus on both the FAA and Boeing, with politicians criticising the agency for what they see as a cosy relationship.

In front of a congressional committee hearing in October, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was accused by senator Richard Blumenthal of supplying "flying coffins". Mr Muilenburg announced his departure two days before Christmas. He has been succeeded by David Calhoun. Boeing has also announced that it will suspend Max production in January.

Also in December, Ireland-based lessor Timaero, owned by the Russian VEB bank, sued Boeing in Chicago for at least $740m (€667m) in relation to 22 Max jets it ordered.

Elsewhere, Ryanair cut its passenger forecast for its 2021 financial year due to the delays in Max deliveries. It cut the number it expects to have in service next summer from 20 to 10, but it is possible now that it will have none in service for the busiest period of the year.

The Max groundings saw Scandinavian carrier Norwegian terminate its transatlantic flights from Ireland, including a new route between Dublin and Toronto. It had been using 737 Max jets. It also closed its Dublin base.

During the year, IAG made a final offer to buy Norwegian. It was rebuffed, and IAG later sold its almost 4pc stake in the carrier. Norwegian raised additional equity from investors in 2019, in an effort to prop up its business and prevent its collapse as it moved from expansion mode to trying to achieve profitability.

Norwegian co-founder and CEO Bjorn Kjos resigned in July. In November, IAG said it had agreed to pay €1bn to buy Air Europa.

This year saw Qantas launch its ambitious Project Sunrise, which aims to inaugurate direct, ultra-long-haul flights between the east coast of Australia and destinations such as New York, London, Rio de Janeiro and Paris by 2022.

Qantas, whose CEO is Dubliner Alan Joyce, operated test flights to Sydney from New York in October. The more than 19-hour flight used a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. However, Qantas later selected the Airbus A350-1000 as the jet it will use for the new services.

The year also saw more airlines collapse, including Iceland's Wow, which ceased flying in March. Founded by entrepreneur Skuli Mogensen, the carrier had offered cheap transatlantic flights by routing passengers via Reykjavik.

Other failures during the year included Flybmi, India's Jet Airways and Germania.

The past year also saw the death of one of the world's low-cost air travel pioneers, Herb Kelleher. The founder of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, he was the first point of call for Michael O'Leary as he sought to transform Ryanair in its early years.

"Herb more or less invented this business - credit where credit is due," Ryanair chairman David Bonderman told the Irish Independent in an interview a number of years ago. "I happened to be in Texas at that time and we were familiar with what they (Southwest) were doing. One of Michael's first acts was to go out to Texas and look at what Herb was doing. He came back as a co-religionist."

A passing of a different sort also happened in 2019, as Airbus announced its intention to cease manufacturing its double-decker A380 jumbo jet in 2021. It made the decision after Dubai-based Emirates said it would take delivery of 14 more of the aircraft between now and 2021, but place no more orders for them.

It placed an order for 40 Airbus A330-900 jets and 30 A350-90 aircraft, however.

Also in 2019, Canada's Bombardier sold its CRJ jet series programme to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. In October, Bombardier's Northern Ireland operations were sold to US firm Spirit AeroSystems. Bombardier employed more than 3,500 people in Northern Ireland, primarily in Belfast.

It was a mixed bag for Irish aviation. It started with Aer Lingus launching a re-brand in January, with the carrier's new CEO, Sean Doyle, pictured right, taking the reins.

In October, IAG boss Willie Walsh said Aer Lingus had been forced to postpone the introduction of up to two new routes to the United States until 2021 due to continuing delivery delays with the Airbus A321LR aircraft. He said the delays were a "huge issue" for Aer Lingus and other carriers, and that Airbus did not seem to appreciate the economic impact on customers.

Aer Lingus, which IAG acquired in 2015 for €1.36bn, paid a €225m dividend to its UK-based parent in 2018, accounts filed in 2019 showed.

That followed on from a €200m dividend that Aer Lingus paid in 2017.

Ryanair chief operations officer Peter Bellew surprised the aviation world in June when he said he would be leaving the carrier at the end of 2019. Days later, EasyJet announced that he would be joining it in the same role.

That prompted Ryanair to take legal action against Mr Bellew, in an effort to enforce an alleged non-compete clause that would prevent the executive from joining EasyJet.

During a High Court case in December, Mr Bellew said Ryanair CEO Mr O'Leary had raised serious issues with and was critical of his performance as COO in a note in November 2018 and in his annual review in March 2019.

Mr Bellew said he did not accept the criticism directed at him and described Mr O'Leary's behaviour toward him as "unreasonable". He told the court that as COO, he had reached all the targets that Mr O'Leary had set for him.

The Ryanair board had no issue with his performance, he said, and it was "very clear" Mr O'Leary wanted him gone.

Mr O'Leary had earlier denied he wanted to force Mr Bellew from the airline.

Just before Christmas, Mr Bellew emerged victorious in the case. The High Court said the non-compete clause in his contract was too broadly drawn to be enforceable.

Justice Senan Allen told the court the non-compete clause in Mr Bellew's contract was "void and unenforceable as an unjustified restraint of trade".

Also before Christmas, the DAA sought to appeal a decision by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) to cut passenger charges at Dublin Airport.

It claimed that the CAR's decision contained "material flaws" in relation to issues including passenger forecasts and elements of capital spending which were disallowed.

The commission determined in October that it would reduce the maximum charge per passenger that can be levied by the DAA at Dublin Airport between 2020 and 2024.

The DAA had previously claimed it was a "disaster" for passengers and the Irish economy, and that it put its capital projects at risk.

The Commissioner for Aviation Regulation, Cathy Mannion, has insisted that the new maximum charges for the next five years will enable the DAA to invest €2.3bn in Dublin Airport, to deliver a hub capable of handling 40 million passengers a year.

Dublin Airport handled 31.5 million passengers last year, and the figure is expected to reach 32.8 million this year.

Elsewhere, billionaire Dermot Desmond came to the rescue of troubled travel software firm Datalex, whose platform is used by airlines all over the world to help boost ancillary revenues.

In January, Datalex revealed that its first-half results from 2018 may have been mis-stated. Its shares plunged and it had to shore up its balance sheet.

About 100 people later lost their jobs at the embattled company.

The business posted a $50m loss in respect of 2018. Its first-half results for 2019 show it made a loss of $6.9m compared with a restated loss of $33.1m in the first half of 2018.

The original accounts for the first half of 2018 had shown the company made a $2m profit in the period.

Mr Desmond, who owns just under 30pc of Datalex, has provided it with a near-€10m debt and equity injection, and made an additional €5m available that gave the company cash to keep operating into the next year.

