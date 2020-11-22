Airlines need another $80bn in aid to survive, says industry lobby group

Airlines will need $70-80bn (€59-67bn) from taxpayers to survive the coronavirus crisis, industry lobby group the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said on Friday.

"We are extremely grateful to them for having injected $160 billion into the sector," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's director general told the Paris Air Forum event.

"For the coming months, the industry's needs are evaluated at $70-80 billion in additional aid," De Juniac said. "Otherwise some airlines will not survive."

While vaccine breakthroughs offer hope, a return to mass travel remains many months away, airlines say. Some will struggle to make it through the northern hemisphere winter, when profits are thin even in normal times.

Meanwhile a renewed surge in Covid-19 infections and travel curbs has further dimmed the financial outlook for a sector which IATA has predicted is set to lose $87 billion this year.

"It's quite probable that we will be looking at bigger losses than the figures we announced," De Juniac said, adding that the full-year deficit would likely approach $100 billion.

IATA has predicted a painfully slow recovery with a return to pre-crisis traffic levels only in 2024."We estimate that air traffic will be at 33pc of its 2019 level at the end of 2020 and then, we hope, 50-60pc at the end of 2021," De Juniac added.

Sunday Indo Business