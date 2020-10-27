Airlines face winter survival test as virus slows rebound

The resurgent Covid-19 pandemic is pushing back the recovery in air travel, turning winter into a survival test for carriers now pinning hopes on a spring rebound.

Airlines are urging governments to introduce more testing and travel bubbles to help spur demand. The industry is on track to burn through an estimated $77bn (€65bn) in cash during the second half.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for fresh government support, while stressing the safety of flying.

The pain is evident across the globe, where airlines have rescinded earlier forecasts that predicted a gradual increase toward normal levels during the fourth quarter. Instead, carriers are retrenching and shoring up their finances.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific will slash more than 5,000 jobs and close a regional carrier to reduce its cash burn.

Aer Lingus parent IAG no longer expects to break even during the last three months of the year and has slashed capacity. Revenue at IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level, slumped to €1.2bn in the last quarter from €7.3bn in the third quarter of 2019.

American Airlines authorised the sale of $1bn in shares as it burns up to $30m (€25m) a day this quarter.

One exception is in China, where the pandemic is in check and domestic flights have surged past where they were a year ago.

In the United States, airlines carried one million passengers on a single day for the first time since March. Still, air travel is at about the level it was over three decades ago.

“It is still very unclear as to whether China is a model for what recovery will look like in other short- to medium-haul markets such as the US or Europe, or whether aspects of its geography and culture make it different,” Nick Cunningham, an analyst at Agency Partners, wrote in an October 23 note.

There are some signs of progress toward standards that would unlock long-distance travel, which has lagged behind domestic and regional flying. An international protocol will be ready in the next four weeks, said Gloria Manzo, the chief executive officer of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

“We can’t wait for a vaccine,” Ms Manzo said at the Future Hospitality Summit yesterday.

Travel corridors between London and Dubai, as well as London and Newark, New Jersey, are ready but hinge on government signoffs, she said.

The pace of a reopening will factor into production plans for planemakers Airbus and Boeing. Airbus is preparing to ramp up output next year of its most important jet, the A320neo, in a sign of growing confidence that jetliner demand is poised to recover.

The European planemaker stressed that the plans are tentative and no decisions have been made.

Boeing is getting ready to unground its workhorse 737 Max jet, which has been sidelined for 17 months after two crashes which claimed 346 lives. US and European regulators are in the final phases of approving the plane’s re-entry into service.

Chinese authorities say the plane is a priority, but have no clear timetable for its return.





