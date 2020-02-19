Airlines eye Flybe routes as carrier's owners continue efforts to secure UK rescue package

Airlines including EasyJet have sounded out at least some of the UK airports into which embattled carrier Flybe operates with a view to taking over routes if the firm fails to secure a rescue deal, the Irish Independent has learned.

It marks the latest move being made to prepare for the possible collapse of the airline, which has been struggling to survive. A recent report in the UK said the carrier had sufficient cash to continue operations until the end of this month.

Exeter-based Flybe is owned by Connect Airways, a consortium that includes Aer Lingus Regional operator Stobart Air.

Dozens of its aircraft are leased from Limerick-based regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital. Stobart Air is controlled by the UK-based Stobart Group.

Connect Airways paid just £2.2m (€2.6m) for Flybe last year but pledged to pump £100m of loans into the airline to keep it flying. Stobart Air owns 30pc of Connect, as does Virgin Travel Group, a subsidiary of Virgin Atlantic. Cyrus Equity Partners owns 40pc.

It is also understood that Stobart Group has already been examining its financial options to help bankroll any cash injection that Flybe may require as part of a rescue package.

Flybe turned to the UK government earlier this year, seeking assistance to help it survive. A provisional plan was thrashed out that would see the payment of about £100m of air passenger tax due from Flybe deferred. But the UK's new chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is believed to be opposed to cutting air passenger duty, which could jeopardise the rescue.

Indo Business