Airlines 'easy target' for green activists - IAG

Airlines are an "easy target" for environmental activists and the industry needs to work together to address concerns, according to the chief financial officer of Aer Lingus owner IAG, Steve Gunning.

Airlines are an "easy target" for environmental activists and the industry needs to work together to address concerns, according to the chief financial officer of Aer Lingus owner IAG, Steve Gunning.

Sustainability and tackling carbon emissions are hot topics at two major international aviation conferences being held in Dublin this week.

The airline industry accounts for about 2pc of global carbon emissions. But the figure is expected to rise to around 3.5pc in the next decade, as more people take to the air, many for the first time, as those in countries such as China and India become wealthier.

IAG also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level, and is in the process of acquiring Spain's Air Europa.

"The harsh reality is that we seem to be the bad-boy industry across the world, particularly in Europe," said Mr Gunning. "We really need to get on the front foot with this."

Mr Gunning said 2019 was a "tipping point" for the sustainability issue. He told the 'Airfinance Journal' conference in Dublin that how the topic plays out is still largely up to the aviation industry, in how it reacts to it.

"We've really got to take this front-on, rather than being in denial and pretend this isn't coming," he added.

He said a number of avenues are open to airlines to address carbon footprints, such as the introduction of new, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

IAG last year committed to having net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"I think there's a risk that there will be some false starts," he warned. "Forums such as A4E [an airline lobby group whose members include IAG, Ryanair and Lufthansa] and others have got work to do to make sure that, as an industry, we are coordinated, where it's legally permissible for us to coordinate."

Mr Gunning said the UK's air passenger duty, first billed as an environmental levy when it was introduced in 1994, now costs IAG about €800m a year. The levy goes to central treasury funds.

"If we don't have a good narrative … then one of the consequences of that is taxation," he said. "Taxation won't fix this. If you have a genuine desire to improve the environmental situation, then taxes won't be the solution to that."

ESG - or environment, social and governance - is increasingly becoming an issue for airlines and lessors, with investors now frequently tackling them regarding their credentials during bond road shows, for instance.

Speakers at this week's conferences in Dublin, including the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers event, pointed to continuing inefficiencies and strike action in Europe's air traffic control system for exacerbating carbon emissions from the industry. Mr Gunning also said that IAG, whose CEO Willie Walsh will soon retire from the role, is "always re-evaluating" its relationship with airlines in the group.

"If you're too suffocating, if you're too controlling, you don't allow nimble movement, you don't allow innovation. But at the same time, you want to make the most of the scale of the group," he said.

"Getting that balance right is always a challenge. We're always re-evaluating it and considering whether certain functions should or shouldn't be centralised."

More conference coverage - page 3

Indo Business