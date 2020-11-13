Airline passenger traffic still deteriorating as winter looms

Air passenger traffic in Europe is currently just 38pc of the amount it was this time last year, according to Eamonn Brennan, the director general of Eurocontrol.

The Brussels-based agency, which manages airspace across Europe, has also warned that in one of its projected scenarios, passenger traffic might not return to 2019 levels until 2029. But that scenario is based on no available vaccine being effective.

Mr Brennan added that average airline load factors – the percentage of available seats filled – are now just 30pc.

In a weekly update, Mr Brennan said that airline seat capacity in Europe is now just 31pc of 2019 levels and marks the “deepest capacity cut in any region in the world”.

He added that the number of flights in Europe has been cut by 21pc in the past two weeks, with airlines now reporting that many of the services they’re operating are simply to maintain crews, engines and other technical requirements.

Mr Brennan said more capacity cuts are expected in the next two weeks.

He said that news this week that a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has so far proved 90pc effective in battling Covid has been “received positively”.

“But this will take time to be widely available, so the period up to Easter will continue to be difficult [for airlines],” he said.

The latest Eurocontrol report states that in the most optimistic scenario, air passenger traffic to return to 2019 levels by 2024.

But it said that in its second “most likely” scenario, traffic in 2024 will still only be at 92pc of 2019 levels.

“In the third scenario, traffic in 2024 would be at 75pc of the 2019 figure and would not reach numbers seen in 2019 until 2029,” it warned.

Eurocontrol noted that in the first 11 days of November, traffic is 58pc lower than a year ago, which it said was “in line with scenarios”.

“However, the situation is deteriorating as a result of the second wave of the pandemic as a number of large network carriers have started to decrease significantly their capacity,” it added.

Carriers such as EasyJet, Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa have all been slashing capacity in the past two weeks.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar warned yesterday that it was “too soon” for people to be booking flights to return home for Christmas.

This week, the Government eased some travel restrictions. Visitors to Ireland from regions designated as ‘orange’ under the EU traffic light system for dealing with the Covid pandemic can cease quarantining here after arrival if they can provide valid proof of a negative Covid test taken within three days before they travelled.

From November 29, travellers to Ireland from ‘red’ regions will not have to restrict movements after five days if they have a negative Covid test.

The aviation industry has continued to be battered by the impact of the pandemic. This week, Norwegian Air warned that it might not survive the winter after the Norwegian government said it would not provide any additional rescue funds for the carrier.

The region with the most connections to Europe in the past week was the Middle East, with 500 flights.

