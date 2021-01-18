Airline industry must overcome a mountain of debt to take flight after pandemic

Airlines will need continuing access to emergency funding and government support for the foreseeable future as the sector struggles with heavy debt loads, according to PWC.

PWC's 2021 Aviation Industry Outlook, published today, says the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has permanently realigned the finances of airlines and many will be casualties of the crisis.

However, the report also says investors are ready to pick up bargains in distressed aviation deals for the first time in a decade.

The report notes that, in many cases, drastic surgery will be needed to right-size fleets, restructure business models and recapitalise airlines.

“In order to survive and thrive in the post-Covid world, airlines will have to fundamentally re-think their fleets, their business models and their finances," said Dick Forsberg, author of the report and Senior Aviation Finance Consultant at PWC Ireland. "For most, a return to business as usual is not going to be a viable option.”

Read More

He said airlines could not simply pick up where they left off last March, when the pandemic went global, because many markets may have become uneconomic to serve. He added that there were too many aircraft in the system for a market that is unlikely to quickly return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers of 4.5 billion.

These factors meant the finances of many airlines would not work in the new world. "The crippling debt burden that is building across much of the airline industry will require root and branch restructuring in order to bring long-term solvency and profitability," Mr Forsberg said

The International Air Transport Authority predicts that the airline industry will lose €98bn in 2020 and a further €32bn in 2021. Extensive government support, estimated to be at least €149bn to date, has played a major role in saving a number of weak carriers from collapse, but in doing so has created an unlevel playing field, the report noted.

On Friday, the High Court wound up an Irish-registered company within the Norwegian Air group. An examiner was appointed to the airline – which owes its creditors some €4.15bn – and several of its subsidiaries last month.

PWC said 2020 ended with 30pc of the global passenger airliner fleet – over 8,500 aircraft – inactive.

Read More

Online Editors