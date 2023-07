Ireland-based owners of planes trapped in Russia by war and sanctions are suing insurers

Aeroflot is among the Russian airlines that leased hundreds of jets from western companies. Photo: Reuters

The world’s largest aircraft leasing company – Dublin-based AerCap – is among a group of lessors that will strenuously oppose any efforts by insurance giants including Lloyd’s of London to see jurisdiction for claims involving billions of dollars worth of jets seized in Russia shifted to Moscow from London.