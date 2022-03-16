| 5.3°C Dublin

Aircraft lessors face stark reality of billions in losses

John Mulligan

Most of the leased aircraft in Russia are registered in Bermuda and a small number in Ireland

AerCap CEO Gus Kelly. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg Expand

Aircraft leasing companies, including some based in Dublin, now face legal battles that will last years to try and repossess jets in Russia.

And they face the very real prospect of having to write off $10bn (€9bn) worth of aircraft effectively being seized by the Kremlin.

