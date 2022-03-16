Aircraft lessors face stark reality of billions in losses

Aircraft leasing companies, including some based in Dublin, now face legal battles that will last years to try and repossess jets in Russia.

And they face the very real prospect of having to write off $10bn (€9bn) worth of aircraft effectively being seized by the Kremlin.

Most of Russia’s commercial airline fleet is leased from foreign companies, including Ireland-based firms AerCap, SMBC Aviation Capital and Avolon. Of the 780 or so jets leased by airlines in Russia, about 515 are from foreign leasing companies.

AerCap, headed by CEO Gus Kelly, has the single biggest exposure, with about 150 jets leased to carriers in Russia, including Aeroflot. AerCap is the world’s biggest aircraft leasing company, with a fleet of more than 2,000 aircraft.

Under sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union said leasing companies have until March 28 to terminate contracts with Russia-based airlines.

But as the Irish Independent previously reported, meeting that deadline will be virtually impossible. It’s also going to be impossible to repossess hundreds of leased jets that are now sheltering in Russia.

Read More

Russian airlines with leased jets had already been told by the Kremlin not to fly outside Russia as it put their aircraft at risk of being repossessed at airports in other countries.

Most of the leased aircraft in Russia are registered in Bermuda and a small number in Ireland. Last weekend, the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority suspended airworthiness certificates for jets in Russia that are registered with it.

“International sanctions on the aviation sector have had a significant impact on the ability to sustain safety oversight on Russian-operated aircraft on the Bermuda Aircraft Registry,” said the authority.

“The airworthiness system has been restricted to the point that the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority is unable to confidently approve these aircraft as being airworthy.”

Moscow has proposed allowing Russian airlines to re-register leased aircraft in Russia as their own property, and for the country to then issue airworthiness certificates to them. The moves mean the foreign-owned jets could be deemed a total loss to their owners.

Insurance firms are certain to baulk at the prospect of having to pay out billions of dollars in claims to lessors, which in itself will undoubtedly lead to additional legal challenges, prolonging any resolution for the leasing companies.

Sanctions imposed by the EU also prohibit the sale of aircraft spare parts to Russia.

“They’ll be able to fly for the next six months to a year fairly well, then parts start breaking and you’ll need replacements,” according to analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu at investment bank Jefferies.

“Good luck getting an aircraft out of Russia,” she said. “Those aircraft are in six years going to be totally dead money, because they’re not going to be able to get the parts at all.”



Additional reporting Bloomberg