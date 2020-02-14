Aircraft lessor Nordic raises new record $859m in private placement to cut debt

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has a fleet of more than 500 aircraft. Stock image

LIMERICK-based Nordic Aviation Capital, the world's largest lessor of regional aircraft, has raised almost $859m (€792m) in a private placement - the largest ever undertaken by an aircraft lessor.

The company had originally intended to raise $250m but scaled up the fundraising on the back of strong demand.

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), which formally opened its new Limerick base last month at Gardens International, has a fleet of more than 500 aircraft.

It has a mix of turbo-prop aircraft and regional jets, including ATR-72s, Embraer 190 and 195s and CRJs.

Its clients include British Airways, LOT, Cityjet, Lufthansa and Air Canada.

NAC raised $786.2m via a private placement in 2018, which was a record unsecured private placement by an aircraft lessor.

The latest placement attracted 26 investors, with eight of them coming on board for the first time.

"This is a strong testament to the rapidly growing investor confidence in NAC as the clear leader in the regional aircraft leasing industry," said the firm.

The placement was arranged by Citigroup, Crédit Agricole and Goldman Sachs.

Nordic Aviation Capital's chief funding officer, Steve Gorman, said the deal would enable the lessor to "further unencumber its balance sheet", reducing its secured debt to total assets to around 30pc.

