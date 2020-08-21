Aircraft lessor Nordic in €539m loss amid 'gravest crisis'

Challenge: New CEO Patrick de Castelbajac pledged the firm will be stronger

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has recorded a full-year loss topping €500m, saying that the pandemic had wiped out its best ever first half earnings.

The Limerick-based lessor attributed its losses to the global disruption of aviation services from Covid-19. That market shock, it said, had erased gains from what it called its "strongest first-half performance in NAC's 30-year history".

While its lease revenue rose by 2pc to $760m for the fiscal year ending in June, market disruption and impairments on its aircraft assets in the fourth quarter produced a year-end loss of $639m (€539m).

"What lies ahead is, undeniably, a challenging period for the industry," said chief executive Patrick de Castelbajac, who pledged that the firm would "emerge stronger and more robust".

Key lenders agreed last month to defer loan repayments given Nordic's difficulties in collecting rent due from its own airline clients. The High Court approved Nordic's agreement with creditors on July 21. This allowed for repayments on more than €5bn in debts to be frozen for the coming six to 12 months.

Nordic chairman Martin Møller said that deal, as well as a related $60m cash injection from shareholders, had ensured that the firm "is financially well placed".

He said NAC was weathering "the gravest crisis the industry has ever known" and its 2020 losses "reflect the significant impact of this unprecedented crisis".

"While the timing of the recovery remains unclear, I am confident that the regional sector, as in previous downturns, will be the first to recover and that NAC will be at the forefront of that recovery."

Nordic said it collected 77pc of cash due from its own customers in the fiscal year.

It reported assets totalling $8.1bn versus debts of $5.7bn at the end of June.

Nordic owns and manages 490 aircraft. It says this fleet represents 8pc of the world's entire supply of regional aircraft, including 29pc of those owned by lessors.

Its 75 airline customers in more than 50 countries use NAC-supplied ATR 42 and ATR 72 twin-engine turboprops, the De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop, Bombardier's CRJ900 and 1000 models, Airbus A220 narrow-body jet and the Embraer family of twin-engined E-Jets.

Irish Independent