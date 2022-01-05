Aircraft lessor NAC snaps up slew of Gecas heavy hitters

Limerick-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has appointed a number of former senior Gecas executives to top roles as it navigates a bankruptcy process in the United States that will see lenders owed $6bn (€5bn) seize control of the business.

Nordic Aviation Capital is the largest lessor of regional aircraft in the world, with a fleet of more than 500 jets and turboprops.

But it has been hit hard by the pandemic, forcing it to initially rely on shareholders in 2020 to shore up its balance sheet with extra capital.

Last year, former Gecas chief executive Norman Liu was parachuted in by lenders as NAC’s president.

He was CEO at Gecas from 2009 to 2016, and its chairman in 2016. He had been an advisor to NAC for more than two years.

The fresh appointments at NAC include Mike Jones, who has been named executive vice president of global marketing. He was previously the executive vice president of emerging markets at Gecas.

Gecas was acquired last year by Dublin-based lessor AerCap, creating by far the largest aircraft lessor in the world.

Also joining NAC is David Farrell, who worked at Gecas and predecessor GPA. He has worked with BOC Aviation since 2006, where he was chief risk officer. At NAC, he will hold the same role.

Colin Joyce joins NAC from JLPC Ireland, a Japanese-owned leasing services company. He was chief investment officer there. He previously worked for Gecas for 15 years.

At NAC, he will lead marketing operations, including transaction pricing, structured finance and aircraft trading.

Ross McKeand will be NAC senior vice president for specialty markets and fleet planning. He has previously worked with Gecas, Airbus and Bombardier. Prior to joining NAC, he was the managing director of ICBC Leasing’s market planning department.

Last month, the Nordic Aviation Capital confirmed it had entered a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process in the United States as part of a deal finalised with a majority of lenders.

The Irish Independent exclusively reported in March last year that NAC was considering a Chapter 11 process in the US as it sought to restructure its debts.

NAC said in December that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its equity holders and lenders that hold over 73pc of the lessor’s $6.3bn in debt.

NAC said the RSA “contemplates a consensual and comprehensive restructuring” of NAC’s debt obligations, including the conversion of a substantial amount of the group’s debt to equity, with an infusion of $537m in additional capital through a $337m new equity rights offering and a new $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC has also obtained an additional $170m debtor in possession financing facility from its existing creditors to help fund operations during the Chapter 11 process.

NAC posted a $2.3bn loss in the 12 months to the end of June last year.

That included the impairment of aircraft and other intangible assets. It recognised lease revenue of $642m in its last fiscal year – a 15pc year-on-year decline.