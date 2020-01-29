Airbus to settle bribery allegations with three countries
Airbus has agreed to settle allegations of bribery in three countries in a deal that will likely see the European plane manufacturer pay billions of dollars to move past an investigation that has shadowed it for four years.
A final agreement with the UK, France and the US could total in the range of $3bn (€2.7bn), according to people familiar with the matter.
It could be announced as soon as this week, though the timing may slip to February, said the people, who asked not to be named.
Airbus shares jumped on the deal, which comes at a time when its main competitor, Boeing, is struggling with the grounding of its 737 Max aircraft following two deadly crashes. The charges involve the use of intermediaries in securing jet orders, a practice Airbus allegedly employed as it tried to reach parity with its US rival.
The preliminary settlement is poised to trigger one of the largest fines for corporate corruption in recent years. It remains subject to approval by courts and authorities in the three countries, Airbus said in a statement yesterday.
"In the near four years this investigation has been going on, the world has moved on and the backdrop has changed," said Sandy Morris, a research analyst at Jefferies International. "Perhaps Airbus can steal a march on Boeing while Boeing is preoccupied."
The European plane maker said that for legal reasons, it cannot comment on the details of the discussions.
The UK Serious Fraud Office declined to comment, as did the US Department of Justice and representatives at the office of France's financial prosecutor, the Parquet National Financier.
Shares in Airbus gained as much as 3pc in Paris in trading yesterday.
The UK part of the settlement is set to surpass the record £500m (€591m) fine paid by jet engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings, the 'Financial Times' reported earlier.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent