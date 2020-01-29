Airbus to settle bribery allegations with three countries

Airbus has agreed to settle allegations of bribery in three countries in a deal that will likely see the European plane manufacturer pay billions of dollars to move past an investigation that has shadowed it for four years.

A final agreement with the UK, France and the US could total in the range of $3bn (€2.7bn), according to people familiar with the matter.

It could be announced as soon as this week, though the timing may slip to February, said the people, who asked not to be named.

