Airbus shares hit by US tariffs measures

Shares in European planemaker Airbus fell on Thursday after the United States government said it would maintain 15pc tariffs on the company’s aircraft and 25pc tariffs on other European goods.

Airbus shares were down 2.1pc at 07:05 GMT, making the stock the worst performer on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index.

On Wednesday, the US government said it would maintain the tariffs on Airbus and other European goods despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Airbus said it “profoundly regrets” the US decision to keep tariffs in place on its aircraft.

