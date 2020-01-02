Airbus flies past rival Boeing to take global plane-making crown

Airbus has become the world's largest plane-maker for the first time since 2011, after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled US rival Boeing, airport and tracking sources said yesterday.

A reversal in the pecking order between the two giants had been expected as a crisis over Boeing's grounded 737 Max dragged into 2020. But the record European data further underscores the distance Boeing must travel to recoup its market position.

Airbus, which had been forced by its own industrial problems to cut its 2019 delivery goal by 2-3pc in October, deployed extra resources until hours before midnight to reach 863 aircraft for the year, compared with its revised target of 860 jets.

Deliveries rose 7.9pc, from 800 aircraft in 2018.

