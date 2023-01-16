Air traffic to hit pre-Covid levels as Asian market reopens

Global air passenger traffic will reach pre-pandemic levels by June this year, marking a blistering resurgence for airlines emerging from the aftermath of the Covid crisis, according to report from one of the world’s biggest aircraft lessors this morning.

Dublin-based Avolon, whose chief executive is Andy Cronin, predicts that a 70pc recovery in passenger traffic last year – led by Europe and North America – will be followed in 2023 by growth in Asia.

China has just reopened its borders, despite efforts to contain continuing Covid outbreaks there. But Avolon says the reopening of what is the world’s second-biggest aviation market will accelerate passenger growth.

Globally, domestic air passenger capacity is now nearing 90pc of pre-pandemic levels and though slower to recover, international traffic is now back to over 75pc, noted Avolon in its 2023 outlook.

It added that corporate travel has recovered to about 75pc of 2019 levels, while leisure is above 100pc in the US.

The growth comes despite rates of inflation not seen for decades, spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting impact on global economies. Geopolitical tensions also persist in Asia.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), headed by former IAG chief executive Willie Walsh, has predicted that the world’s airlines will move back into profitability this year for the first time since 2019.

But the projected combined profits of $4.7bn are still much lower than the $26.4bn the airlines made in 2019. They made a loss of $138bn in 2020.

“Airlines are enjoying higher fares and load factors, and manufacturers are under pressure to ramp up production quicker,” noted Mr Cronin. “Whilst geopolitical and macroeconomic risks remain, this is a positive environment for lessors as supply constraints drive higher lease rates and increase the value of order books.”

The Avolon report notes that lessors have driven all the growth in the world’s aircraft fleet in the past three years, and now manage 53pc of the fleet by value.

This week, thousands of aviation executives descend on Dublin for two annual conferences in the capital – the Airline Economics event and the Airfinance Journal conference. Ireland is a global epicentre for the world’s aircraft leasing business.

In a separate report published this morning by PwC, it predicts that global passenger traffic will return to 2019 levels within the next 24 months.

It also forecasts that while inflation may have peaked, it will remain at historically high levels for 2023, impacting airline input costs, trade flows and disposable incomes.

“Uncertainty has always made financiers and investors nervous and the continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine, plus growing Chinese militarism in the sea and air around Taiwan, suggests that much of 2023 will continue to be overshadowed by uncertainty,” said Dick Forsberg, senior aviation finance consultant with PwC Ireland.

“While high inflation and interest rates act as headwinds to economic activity, higher inflation will also help to support aircraft values while the impact of increased interest rates on lessors is mitigated by their linkage to lease rates,” he added.

“In our view, lessor financing will require more than $350bn of liquidity over the next five years with opportunities for investing never being greater.”