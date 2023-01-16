| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Air traffic to hit pre-Covid levels as Asian market reopens

International traffic is back to over 75pc capacity, Dublin-based Avolon notes

Air China planes are seen on tarmac at Beijing's International Airport. Dublin-based Avolon says the reopening of the world&rsquo;s second-biggest aviation market will accelerate passenger growth. Expand

Close

Air China planes are seen on tarmac at Beijing's International Airport. Dublin-based Avolon says the reopening of the world&rsquo;s second-biggest aviation market will accelerate passenger growth.

Air China planes are seen on tarmac at Beijing's International Airport. Dublin-based Avolon says the reopening of the world’s second-biggest aviation market will accelerate passenger growth.

Air China planes are seen on tarmac at Beijing's International Airport. Dublin-based Avolon says the reopening of the world’s second-biggest aviation market will accelerate passenger growth.

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Global air passenger traffic will reach pre-pandemic levels by June this year, marking a blistering resurgence for airlines emerging from the aftermath of the Covid crisis, according to report from one of the world’s biggest aircraft lessors this morning.

Dublin-based Avolon, whose chief executive is Andy Cronin, predicts that a 70pc recovery in passenger traffic last year – led by Europe and North America – will be followed in 2023 by growth in Asia.

Most Watched

Privacy