| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Air France ‘turns page’ on Covid, sees higher profit this year

Air France-KLM Expand

Close

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM

Albertina Torsoli

Air France-KLM said is has "turned the page" on the coronavirus pandemic that prompted an unprecedented industry slump and forced a government bailout, predicting that it will exit state aid this year and return to full passenger capacity by the end of 2023.

The airline group reported net income of €504m ($528m) in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the same period last year, according to a statement today. Revenue reached about €7.1bn, a record from €4.8bn a year earlier.

Most Watched

Privacy