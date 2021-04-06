Air France KLM wins EU okay for €4bn recapitalisation

The European Commission approved on Tuesday a French proposal to grant up to €4bn to recapitalise virus-hit Air France KLM in return for giving up to 18 slots per day at Paris Orly airport to a rival carrier.

The EU executive said France will have to present an exit strategy for the airline within 12 months unless it has reduced the state stake to below 25pc by then.

It said Air France KLM will be banned from paying dividends, non-mandatory coupon payments, making share buybacks and giving out bonus payments to management until the recapitalisation is redeemed.

Reuters