Air France KLM needs new bailout after €2.1bn cash-burn in final quarter of 2020

Air France-KLM is poised to get a fresh government bailout after burning through €2.1bn in the final quarter of last year as a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic delayed any recovery in air travel.

Talks are ongoing between the carrier’s biggest shareholders, the French and Dutch governments, and the European Commission about a rescue package, according to chief financial officer Frederic Gagey.

Air France-KLM reported yesterday it had €9.8bn of liquidity and credit lines at its disposal at the end of 2020 compared with €12.4bn three months earlier.

“It’s a question of days or weeks, not months,” Mr Gagey said on a conference call when asked about the timing of the recapitalisation plan. “We aren’t in a situation that is too difficult, we still have time.”

The airline’s cash outflow jumped from €1.2bn in the three months through September after governments imposed lockdowns in a bid to curb a fresh wave of coronavirus cases. The carrier painted a grim outlook for this quarter, saying it will operate at 40pc of 2019 capacity and expects losses to worsen.

The stock declined almost 1pc in early trade in Paris, after more than halving over the past 12 months.

France and the Netherlands have been in talks for months on a fresh bailout for Air France-KLM following the €10.4bn in loans and guarantees granted last year. Both states have signaled their intention to support the carrier, while opposing European Commission demands that it relinquish airport slots in exchange for additional aid.

While Mr Gagey declined to comment specifically about any so-called remedies that could be asked of the airline by the Commission, he acknowledged landing rights at Paris-Orly airport are among the issues on the negotiating table. “There can’t be elements that the group finds too negative for the future of its strategy,” he said. Comparisons with the slots rival Deutsche Lufthansa AG had to relinquish in order to get state funding “are complicated”.

The carrier plans to raise “equity and quasi-equity”, Mr Gagey said, though the precise instruments for the operation are still under consideration.

While the airline aims to have an agreement by May, a decision is only expected to be made after the Dutch elections on March 17.





