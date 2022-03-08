Agri-services group Origin resumes Ukraine operations

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has restarted “limited localised operations in Ukraine, in areas away from conflict”, it said today.

The group had suspended activities under its Agrii brand in Ukraine following the Russian invasion on February 24.

Origin has 13 regional offices and seven regional warehouses in Ukraine, with a total area of 20,000 square metres, two demonstration centres, and chemical, seed and plant disease labs.

Agrii colleagues in Poland and Romania are have established support teams to meet Ukrainian colleagues and their families as they cross the border, Origin said in a statement as it announced its interim results today, providing transport, accommodation, food, clothing and medication.

“The announcement of these results today is completely overshadowed by the terrible events in Ukraine following the Russian invasion,” said Origin chief executive officer, Sean Coyle.

“Right across the wider Origin Group we are hugely concerned for our colleagues and have been supporting the safety and wellbeing of our team and their families in the region.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and support the strong international response.”

The group saw a 53.2pc increase in revenue to €877.1m in the six months to the end of January 2022.

On an underlying basis, at constant currency, revenues increased by €275.9m, up 48.2pc.

The increase was driven by global feed and fertiliser price inflation, which represented over 80pc of the revenue growth in the half year, Origin said in its interim results today.

Rising fertiliser prices resulted in a 5pc reduction in fertiliser demand in the period.

Operating profit was €11.1m, compared to €1.2m in the first half of 2021, with continued high crop prices contributing to positive on-farm sentiment and a favourable mix of cash and credit sales.

Profit before tax was €7.6m, up from the loss of €2.5m reported at the end of January 2021.

Security of supply is the key focus ahead of peak seasonal demand, Mr Coyle said, with the UK and Ireland seeing recovery through improved plantings and good early season volumes, while there has been an improved contribution from continental Europe.

Origin has has announced an interim dividend of 3.15 cent per share and a €40m share buyback programme.