Ageing North Sea gas platforms pulled into service amid squeeze

North Sea basin has increased production by 26pc in first half of year. Photo: PA

Britain’s ageing North Sea basin is boosting natural gas production, providing some welcome respite in Europe’s worst energy supply crisis in decades.

After limited investment and few new fields since the pandemic, UK producers have started bringing new wells onstream which has helped lift the country’s gas output in the first half of this year by 26pc.

Exports to mainland Europe climbed to a record in recent months.

While the UK is a relatively small producer, every molecule counts in Europe’s energy markets.

Soaring energy costs are fuelling inflation, undermining the currency and crippling the economy as Russia slashed supplies to the continent following its war in Ukraine.

Britain, which lacks gas storage facilities, has had spare fuel to share in the summer months. But that will change when the weather turns colder and people turn their heating on. The UK will then need additional volumes from key supplier Norway, and even the Netherlands and Belgium, where supplies will also be thin given Russia’s cuts.

“We recognise the extraordinary pressures people are under and the impact of inflation, so we’re focusing on increasing supply,” said Linda Cook, chief executive officer of Harbour Energy.

The UK-focused gas and oil explorer is set to increase capital spending about 40pc this year to just over £1 billion (€1.2bn).

Neptune Energy Group, which operates the Cygnus field in the southern North Sea, has begun drilling a new well at the site that it says could produce enough gas to supply 200,000 British homes when it’s set to come online this winter.

The UK’s overall gas production is expected to average some 106 million cubic meters a day this year, up from 90 million in 2021, according to energy consultant Wood Mackenzie. The additional volumes equate to roughly 7.5pc of UK’s yearly demand on average.

“We do think this year-on-year production growth will be maintained throughout the rest of the year, driven largely by recent and upcoming startups,” said Jessica Brewer, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.