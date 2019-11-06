After Uber and WeWork, profits matter - Goldman

After years of pursuing revenue growth at all costs, driven by cheap money, markets are increasingly focusing on whether companies can translate top-line expansion into profitability, CEO David Solomon said yesterday.

The comments came in a wide-ranging interview that also touched on Europe's negative interest rates and his plans for the bank's investor day in January.

"It's important for people to grow, but there's got to be a clear and articulated path to profitability," Mr Solomon said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Berlin.

"I think there's a little more market discipline coming into play."

Goldman Sachs, which relies on investments with its own money as a key profit driver, in the last quarter suffered the worst performance in more than three years from equity wagers in public and private companies.

The slump in prized holdings added to a perception that the investments are subject to unpredictable swings, even as the company works to provide more disclosure.

The bank took a $267m (€241m) hit on public equity investments, such as ride-hailing company Uber, Avantor and Tradeweb Markets.

Its stake in WeWork declined by $80m after plans for an initial public offering collapsed.

Mr Solomon stopped short of comparing the recent troubles within the market for IPOs with the dotcom crisis, though they underscore how, after years of ultra-loose monetary policy, markets are demanding proof companies can make money.

"The monetary policy that has been ramping around the world has basically forced people out on the risk curve, has forced people to look for other ways to drive returns, and one of the things they've been chasing is growth and, to some degree, growth at all costs," Mr Solomon said in the interview.

"The market here is speaking and telling people here, let's rein that in a little bit."

Mr Solomon sought to put a positive spin on the failed WeWork IPO, saying that it showed capital markets function properly.

While there was a lot of hype surrounding the company, investors were able to discuss the relevant financial information, and "there was a pretty clear view as to whether the company could go public", he added.

