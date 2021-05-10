After Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, how do the markets view him now?

President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office could not have been more different to those of his predecessor, President ­Donald Trump .

President Biden has been quietly and efficiently going about his job, under-promising and over-delivering, and the implications of his policies are likely to extend far beyond the borders of his own country.

Looking back at Mr Biden’s previous time in the White House, one criticism levelled at the Obama administration was that it proceeded too softly as it tried to build a consensus with moderate Republicans. Mr Biden has ploughed ahead with reforms, including a $1.9trn stimulus package that received no Republican backing.

Looking ahead, the American Jobs Plan is expected to cost $2trn. Another package, the American Families Plan, focusing on education and health, is expected to cost $2trn and involve tax hikes for high earners. Given the spending and taxation elements, these packages may be trickier to get through ­Congress.

Despite this, and the emerging divisions within the Democrats around Mr Biden’s agenda, there is a belief that Democrats will be able to once again bypass the need for Republican support by using a fast-track budget process.

It is called budget reconciliation and it was used for the stimulus plan. It’s easy to get lost in the different policies being brought forward, but each one is substantial in size.

Budget deficits are expected to widen significantly in the short term, but if there is a marginal downturn in the US economy in the months ahead, how long before additional stimulus cheques are in the post to Americans?

Read More

Mr Biden and his team do not face the electorate until the 2022 mid-terms. But the risk of losing Democratic control of Congress, which happened to Obama and Clinton in their first terms, is likely to compel the administration to continue thinking big. Promoting a progressive agenda with a rapid rebound in economic activity is likely to improve President Biden’s strong start to life in the Oval Office. Latest polls suggest that over 60pc of Americans approve of his ­pandemic response.

Financial markets have so far welcomed the new administration’s policies – despite the potentially higher corporate/capital gains taxes. The S&P 500 is up over 25pc since November. The US Federal Reserve has also played its part with a commitment to maintain low interest rates in the coming years despite the supercharged growth and inflation pressures that markets are beginning to see ­coming through in the data.

Longer term interest rates, like US 30-year bonds, have recently seen a shift higher, reflecting the upgraded growth forecasts. One market-related aspect worth noting is the weak demand at US government bond auctions this year which could lead to a sharp increase in debt servicing if it continues in the months ahead. In currency markets, after falling in 2020, the performance of the dollar has been more mixed this year as US growth expectations and higher interest rates have offset Federal Reserve policy actions that saw the currency weaken for much of last year.

For an open economy like Ireland, with close links to the US, these extraordinary US spending plans are likely to indirectly help our own path to recovery.

However, the proposal of most concern within Mr Biden’s first 100 days, from an Irish perspective, is for a global minimum tax rate at 21pc. Given the rising disdain that low corporation tax structures are now being viewed with, on both sides of the Atlantic, it seems only a matter of time before our competitive advantage is somewhat eroded.

The Department of Finance has estimated a potential €2bn loss in annual corporation tax collections by 2025 if global tax reform is implemented; total corporation tax receipts were €12bn in 2020. There has been little reaction in Irish Government bonds to this development as of yet, which likely reflects the fact that this is likely to be a drawn-out discussion.

Stimulus packages are common at the beginning of a presidency: Mr Obama kicked off with a relatively modest variety (in today’s terms) but quickly assumed a more prudent approach.

It’s unlikely Mr Biden will pivot so rapidly. This bout of spending is starting to edge into the spheres of universal basic income and Modern Monetary Theory – ideas seen as radical not long ago.

Debt and deficits are no longer seen as a sometimes necessary short-term evil that must be tackled. “The world has changed,” US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said of interest rates.

“A great deal of work suggests that it (the low interest rate environment) is a long-term structural shift, so I think we have a lot more debt capacity than we used to.”

Europe, with even lower long-term interest rates, is yet to fully grasp this opportunity.

Daragh Fitzgerald is head of Foreign Exchange Desk, Bank of Ireland