| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

After a week of turmoil, forces that shook banks look set to spill over to the real economy

Jon Ihle

As banks and financial markets reel from the Silicon Valley fallout contagion looks inevitable 

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Expand
Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Phot Expand

Close

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Phot

Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Phot

/

Swiss authorities stepped in with a €50bn emergency loan for Credit Suisse. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The past 10 days have shaken banks across the world and will put a dent in economic confidence that was already reeling from interest rates hikes, inflation and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

To some, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank carried eerie echoes of the global financial crisis when Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers went under. The mid-sized US lender’s demise this time toppled two other US banks, Signature and First Republic, and forced the Swiss government to come to the aid of embattled Credit Suisse.

More On Allied Irish Banks

Most Watched

Privacy