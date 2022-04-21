AerCap sues UniCredit to claw back losses on Russia jet leases

AerCap, the world’s biggest aircraft lessor, is using the English courts to pursue a near $46m (€42m) claim against Italian bank UniCredit related to jets that were seized in Russia.

It comes as western aircraft lessors – the bulk of them based in Ireland – face the potential loss of billions of dollars worth of assets after Russia’s government permitted airlines there to take charge of aircraft owned by the foreign leasing firms.

AerCap is the aircraft lessor that’s most exposed to the Russian market, and its assets stuck there represent nearly 5pc of its fleet by net book value.

Last month, AerCap said that it had $260m of letters of credit related to its Russian assets. Those letters of credit can be drawn upon in the event of a default.

About $175m had been received by AerCap so far under those letters of credit, and it was pursuing action to recoup the remainder.

AerCap’s Celestial Aviation Services unit filed its $45.8m claim against UniCredit as the Italian bank had guaranteed aircraft leasing payments on behalf of Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank.

Sberbank is headed by Herman Gref, who is a close ally of Vladimir Putin. The bank and Mr Gref are subject to sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, Sberbank said it was pulling out of Europe due to huge cash outflows from its business following the imposition of sanctions.

Celestial Aviation Services has insisted that UniCredit would not be in breach of any sanctions if it pays the money that has been demanded by the Irish firm under the letters of guarantee in the case before the UK High Court. AerCap declined to comment.

The lessor had 135 owned aircraft and 14 owned engines on lease to Russian airlines at the time Russia invaded Ukraine and has repossessed 22 jets and three engines worth about $400m.

Last month, it filed a $3.5bn insurance claim connected to aircraft that are now trapped in Russia.

AerCap chief financial officer Peter Juhas said last month as the company released full-year results that the 135 aircraft and 14 engines the company had leased in Russia were generating about $33m in revenue every month.

“We have approximately $260m of letters of credit related to our Russian assets that are not on our balance sheet,” he added.

“For the most part, these represent security deposits that were not paid in cash, but rather provided as a letter of credit with a bank that can be drawn upon in the event of default. We have presented request for payment to all of the banks providing these letters of credit.”