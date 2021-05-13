AerCap shareholders sign off on $25bn Gecas buy

Shareholders in Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant AerCap have approved the $25bn (€21bn) acquisition of rival Gecas that was announced earlier this year.

The deal, given the go-ahead at AerCap’s annual general meeting yesterday, remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The combined group will have a fleet of about 2,000 owned and managed aircraft.

It will also have more than 900 owned and managed jet engines, more than 300 owned helicopters and about 300 customers around the world.

It will make the new group the world’s largest aircraft lessor by a significant margin.

Under the terms of the agreement announced in March, GE will receive 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, $24bn of cash and $1bn of AerCap notes and/or cash.

Once the deal is closed, GE is expected to own approximately 46pc of the combined company and will be entitled to nominate two directors to the AerCap board of directors.

Gecas has significant operations in Shannon.

AerCap’s chief executive is Gus Kelly while Gecas is headed by Greg Conlon.

AerCap generated net income of $228m in the first quarter of the year, compared with $277m in the first quarter of 2020.

It said it incurred $25m in expenses in the first quarter related to the Gecas transaction.

Mr Kelly said the acquisition of Gecas would create “significant long-term value” for the group’s shareholders.

He also said that there had been a significant increase in leasing activity during the first three months of 2021.

“During the quarter, AerCap signed 60 lease agreements with airlines in 15 countries, the highest demand we have seen in 18 months,” he told investors last month.

“We believe this progress reflects the growing confidence of our airline customers as they plan for the future,” he said.

Ratings agency Moody’s this week predicted a surge in summer bookings with airlines as Covid-19 vaccinations continue to accelerate throughout Europe and the US.