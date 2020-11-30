Aer Lingus set to operate US routes from UK airport

AER Lingus has formally applied to base aircraft in the UK next year with a view to operating summer services direct from northern England to North America.

The move will further heighten concerns about the future status of the Irish carrier's regional network as airports begin a slow, painful recovery from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aer Lingus had previously warned it would review its regional route services in Ireland given the passenger traffic concerns arising from the pandemic.

Ryanair axed its winter hubs at both Cork and Shannon meaning that while the airline will maintain routes, all aircraft and aircrew will be based elsewhere.

The industry journal, 'Simple Flying', revealed Aer Lingus has now applied to base aircraft at Manchester for 2021.

It is expected the carrier will seek to operate direct flights from Manchester to Chicago, New York, Orlando and Boston or Las Vegas.

The aircraft are believed to include three Airbus A320Neos and one Airbus A330 widebody.

Industry officials have said the move is part of synergies sought within the IAG group which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia.

There is no indication so far the aircraft will be drawn from the fleet servicing scheduled routes from Irish airports.

It is viewed as a way of directing aircraft towards the most passenger-heavy routes - with Manchester offering a significant bounce-back in 2021 given that the former Thomas Cook holiday routes are available.

Aviation analysts believe the battered-industry has already seen "the darkest days" of the pandemic with the new EU 'traffic light' system and the imminent roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines offering hope for 2021 and beyond.

Airports Council International (ACI) director general Olivier Jankovec said airports needed State support.

“Europe’s airports are currently burning cash to the tune of €350m each week. While this is down from €600m in the second quarter due to extensive cost-cutting, this is simply not sustainable and requires urgent Governmental support,” he said.

In Ireland, several airports warned they face passenger traffic levels not experienced since 2001.

HSBC said European airports and airlines have suffered the heaviest losses globally - with Heathrow, traditionally Europe's busiest airport, being overtaken in passenger traffic by smaller Russian and Turkish airports.

"Europe’s airlines are facing the toughest time globally as Europe suffers a second Covid-19 wave and widespread lockdowns," the latest HSBC industry analysis warned.

"Across Europe, traffic was down some 80pc in October and looks likely to be notably worse in locked-down November."

"The future outlook remains uncertain but recovery looks closer. We think there is strong demand for leisure, visiting friends and relations air travel and we see the caution over business travel often overdone."



Online Editors