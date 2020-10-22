Aer Lingus owner records loss of €1.3bn over three months

Aer Lingus owner IAG has reported a loss before exceptional items of €1.3bn in the three months to September 30.

This is a swing on the profit of €1.4bn in the same period last year, according to a trading update from the group.

The airline industry has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total revenue declined by 83pc to €1.2bn from €7.3bn last year during the period.

Passenger capacity, expressed in available seat kilometres, declined by 78.6pc in the quarter.

Passenger traffic, when measured in terms of revenue passenger kilometres, declined by 88pc.

The company, which includes British Airways, said recent overall bookings have not developed as previously expected due to additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of Covid-19 infections, including an increase in local lockdowns and extension of quarantine requirements to travellers from an increasing number of countries.

In addition, initiatives designed to replace quarantine periods and increase customer confidence to book and travel, such as pre-departure testing and air corridor arrangements, have not been adopted by governments as quickly as anticipated, the airline group said.

In response to the high uncertainty of the current environment, IAG now plans for capacity in the final three months of this year to be no more than 30pc compared to 2019.

As a result, the group no longer expects to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flows from operating activities during quarter four.

As at September 30, the group had total liquidity of €6.6bn, comprised of €5bn of cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits, and €1.6bn of undrawn and committed general and aircraft facilities.

In addition, IAG said €2.74bn of gross proceeds from the capital Increase were received in early October for a total pro-forma liquidity of €9.3bn.

