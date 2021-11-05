Aer Lingus owner IAG sees its losses narrow as passenger numbers improve

Aer Lingus owner IAG reported an operating loss for the three months to September 30 of €452m, down considerably on the re-stated loss of €1.9bn in the corresponding period last year.

Overall, passenger capacity in the third quarter was 43.4pc of 2019 levels and up from 21.9pc in the second quarter of this year, as Covid restrictions ease.

In a trading update, IAG said current passenger capacity plans for the last three months of this year are for around 60pc of 2019 capacity.

The company said Aer Lingus expanded operations in quarter three following the Irish government’s decision to ease travel restrictions for non-essential travel on July 19.

In the first nine months of this year IAG reported an operating loss of €2.48bn, down from a re-stated operating loss of €5.97bn last year.

The company’s 2020 results have been restated for the treatment of administration costs associated with its defined benefit pension schemes, which increased the loss after tax for the nine months to September 30, 2020 by €9m.

Cargo carried in the three months to September 30 was up 37.2pc on last year, reaching 73.4pc of 2019 levels, despite a reduction in cargo-only flights as passenger capacity increased.

The company said it had “strong” liquidity of €10.6bn at the end of quarter three, up from €8.1bn at the end of last December, which comprised of cash of €7.6bn and committed and undrawn general and aircraft facilities of €3bn.

At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its 2021 operating loss before exceptional items to be approximately €3bn.