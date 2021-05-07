Aer Lingus owner IAG cautious on short-term flying recovery

Aer Lingus -owner IAG on Friday forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25pc for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.

The rise to 25pc of 2019's capacity puts IAG's plans behind those of competitor airlines, and compares to the 19.6pc of capacity that it flew in the January to March quarter as the coronavirus pandemic continued to restrict travel.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said in a statement the airline was "ready to fly but government action is needed".

He called for travel corridors to open between countries with high vaccination rates, such as the UK and the United States.

Britain is set to publish later on Friday its "green list" of low risk places where people can travel from May 17 without needing to quarantine on their return home, but reports suggest that just a handful of countries will make the list.

IAG's capacity plans put it behind Air France-KLM, which said on Thursday it expects to operate 50pc of its pre-pandemic flight capacity in the second quarter.

Lufthansa last week cut its capacity to forecast to about 40pc of its pre-pandemic capacity for 2021. European airlines hope that by July, much of the continent will be open for travel, meaning bookings will rise and they can ramp up capacity to start repairing their Covid-19 battered finances.

Minimal flying in the January to March quarter, resulted in IAG posting an operating loss before exceptional items of €1.14bn, slightly better than the €1.17bn loss forecast by analysts.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain and British Airways in the UK, said it reduced weekly cash burn to €175m, a better performance than the €185m a week it had previously guided for the period.

The group also said it had strong liquidity of €10.5bn at the end of the first quarter. Given the ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19, IAG said it could not provide profit guidance for 2021.

