Aer Lingus in British government talks on direct UK-US flights

The airline has cut flights for a month from Dublin to eight European cities

Fearghal O'Connor

Aer Lingus has entered high-level discussions with senior British government officials about operating direct services from the UK to the US, documents reveal.

Mark Bosly thanked the airline "for our very interesting meeting" about what he refers to as "Aer Lingus UK".

The revelation comes as the airline this weekend cancelled all of its services from Dublin into eight European cities for at least a month beginning on November 16.