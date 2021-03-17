Aer Lingus hiring 120 UK-based cabin crew for new US services

Aer Lingus is waiting final UK licences for the US routes. Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Aer Lingus has begun hiring cabin crew for its Manchester base that will launch direct services to the United States later this year.

The services will require about 120 flight attendants and roughly 40 pilots.

The hiring comes even as Aer Lingus is completing a wave of redundancies initiated because of the pandemic.

It said last month that it has axed 500 jobs and was finalising an additional 84 layoffs.

Aer Lingus, which is part of the IAG group that also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, will initially base four aircraft at Manchester.

It intends to operate direct services to destinations including New York, Boston and Orlando. It’s expected that seats for the routes will go on sale within a couple of weeks.

Aer Lingus is using Irish HR outsourcing firm Nobox to hire staff for the Manchester services.

Nobox is majority-owned by Dublin-based Crewlink, the Irish firm that is the official recruitment partner of Ryanair.

Nobox has told prospective applicants that Aer Lingus will start the Manchester services to the US this summer.

The airline will use two A330s and two A321LRs. An A330-300 typically requires about eight flight attendants and two pilots. An A321LR needs about four cabin crew members and two pilots.

Aer Lingus usually hires between 10 to 12 pilots per aircraft and needs about five flight attendant crews per jet. That means that a single A330-300 needs about 40 flight attendants working on different shifts.

Aer Lingus declined to say how many people it intends to hire for its Manchester services, or if any staff based in Ireland had been offered to opportunity to relocate to the UK to operate the routes.

“Aer Lingus continues to evaluate opportunities to operate North Atlantic routes from [a] regional UK airport,” it told the Irish Independent.

“A final decision has not been taken in relation to the launch of these services which are subject to the granting of all necessary approvals,” it added.

Aer Lingus was granted tentative approval earlier this month by US authorities to operate services from Manchester to America. Full approval won’t be awarded until UK authorities have issued licences to the carrier. US authorities also granted Aer Lingus permission to begin marketing and selling tickets in the UK for the flights.

Read More

Online Editors